Solskjaer explains Man Utd row between Fred and Maguire during draw at Leeds

The duo had a disagreement on the pitch in the second half of the 0-0 stalemate at Elland Road

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Harry Maguire and Fred’s on-pitch argument during the goalless draw against Leeds came from the Manchester United players demanding the best from each other.

The pair could be heard having an expletive-ridden rant in the second half at Elland Road over what appeared to be positioning.

But, speaking after the match, Solskjaer said it was all part of the mentality of his players, who always strive for the best.

What has Solskjaer said?

The United boss said: “We have got a group that demands a lot of each other. The standard is high, both on training and in a game, it is not just about being a nice guy.

“We demand maximum effort. I was really proud of how strong we looked. I never thought they threatened our goal in the second half but we missed a little bit of spark to win the game.”

What did Maguire say?

From the stands at Elland Road it sounded as though Maguire called Fred a 'f*cking idiot'. The United captain was interviewed by Sky Sports after the game but did not touch on the second-half incident.

He said: “It was tight. We had control of the game without punishing them. We knew how they would play, our attacking players love a one v one but today it wasn't to be.

"We kept them to a minimum, we were solid. We just couldn't find that edge. The intensity was there, both teams were trying to play the right way.

"Bruno Fernandes had the best chance of the game and on another day he puts it in the back of the net and we take the points.

"It's a big week for us."

What else did Solskjaer say?

Despite dropping points against Leeds, the United manager was happy with his side’s performance as they continue their unbeaten run away from home.

“Compared to last season we have won more tight games, we have won more towards the end of games,” Solskjaer said. “I think our fitness has been really good and second half we looked strong, athletes, I really liked what I saw.

“Today we just didn’t have the moment, didn’t take them when we had them. A draw is disappointing because we wanted to put pressure on City.”

