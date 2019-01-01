Solskjaer backs Fred to take his Manchester United chances

The club's big-money signing must be given time to settle in, according to his new manager

Six weeks after playing his last minutes for , Fred is set to be handed another chance by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday against .

With the Red Devils plagued by injuries, Solskjaer hinted Fred's exile could be about to come to an end with the midfielder making just seven starts so far this season.

The Brazilian joined United over the summer from with Solskjaer confident he can impress once he fully adapts to his new environment.

"You have to look at the time it needs to settle," Solskjaer said.

"You look at Juan [Sebastian Veron] - he is one of the best players that I played with - and it took him time to settle. And I am sure that when given the chance and a run in the team Fred will grab the opportunity.

"Fred will get his chances, maybe tomorrow."

The Red Devils will be without several first-team players on Wednesday with Anthony Martial, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard among a growing injury list for the club.

Those casualties leave the door open for Fred to feature in some form against Palace with Solskjaer also suggesting his younger players will get their chance too.

"The kids are joining in [training] today. They’ll be involved in the squad," Solskjaer said.

"James Garner is a Michael Carrick but 20 years younger, I’m sure he’ll do well and Chongy (Tahith Chong) will be taking people on if he comes on.

"They’re ready, they’re kids."

A result against Crytal Palace is pivotal for United's top-four aspirations this season with the club currently fifth and one point behind fourth-placed .