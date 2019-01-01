Solari reveals Pogba poser for Real Madrid with ‘big names’ at risk

The former Blancos boss can understand why the Manchester United midfielder is being targeted, but there is already plenty of quality at the Bernabeu

Former boss Santiago Solari can appreciate why midfielder Paul Pogba is a target for the Blancos but admits some “big names” will have a problem if the Frenchman moves to .

Speculation continues to suggest that the World Cup winner is a top target for those at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pogba has admitted that the summer of 2019 could be the time for him to make a change, with three seasons back in having seen him face regular rounds of criticism.

Real would welcome the opportunity to acquire the 26-year-old if a suitable transfer package can be agreed, with Zinedine Zidane still in the market for more proven performers in a window of big spending.

Solari, who took in a brief spell as Blancos manager last season, admits that Pogba would be a useful addition, but has pointed out that his arrival would present something of a selection headache.

The Argentine told ESPN FC: “You ask me this question, me, as a coach, it’s all speculation.

“I don’t know who is the right choice for Madrid right now.

“There are people taking these decisions.

“What I can see is if Pogba, or someone of his talent or his name comes to Real Madrid, there is going to be true competition in the midfield.

“One of the big names will have to wait.”

Real already have the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro on their books, with Zidane hardly short of top talent in the middle of the park.

Solari added: “Toni and Luka are very intelligent football players.

“Alongside Casemiro they built the most successful or one of the best midfields in Real Madrid history.

“When they are at the top of their game, they are just the best.

“The truth is they’re not getting any younger, they are not in their early 20s.

“It’s normal that the club might be thinking about reinforcing the midfield with another player.”

Pogba may prove to be that long-term addition for Real, but he remains with United for now and has played a leading role in their pre-season plans ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has even suggested that the player tied to a contract through to 2021 could inherit the captain’s armband at Old Trafford from the departed Antonio .