Soccer Manager 2024: Release date, price, features & how to play

Every football fan has their idea of a dream team and you can build exactly that on Soccer Manager 2024.

Whether you want to embed Manchester City's global dominance in the game or start from the very bottom and scale the heights, SM24 lets you do it all.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Soccer Manager 2024.

What is Soccer Manager 2024?

Release date: September 28, 2023 Price: Free download Devices: Android & iOS devices

Soccer Manager 2024 is a football management simulation game that is available to play on mobile devices.

Players can take charge of club or international teams and build their tactics to deliver glory.

The game follows on from Soccer Manager 2023, SM22, SM21, SM20, SM19, SM18 and Soccer Manager Worlds.

When is Soccer Manager 2024 released?

Soccer Manager 2024 was released on September 28, 2023, so it is out now and available to play.

Soccer Manager 2024 price: How much does it cost?

Soccer Manager 2024 is free to download and play.

The game does include in-game purchases, but it is free to play.

Which devices can Soccer Manager 2024 be played on?

Soccer Manager 2024 can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices, such as mobile phones and tablets.

What features does Soccer Manager 2024 have?

As well as featuring over 900 clubs across 54 leagues, Soccer Manager 2024 has made a number of improvements and added new features to the game.

Better 3D match engine

The match engine in Soccer Manager 2024 has been upgraded, which means that there are better graphics depicting match action. The lighting and crowd actions are much more realistic, as are the player models, along with their movements.

Increased tactical control

Tactics have been further fine-tuned in Soccer Manager 2024, giving you greater control over how your players play. The tactical instructions are visible on the match engine, so you can adjust accordingly.

International management

Who doesn't love the idea of leading their country to glory on the international stage? You can do that on Soccer Manager 2024, with international management offers coming when you prove your worth with a club.

The initial offers will come from smaller nations, but if you keep showing your credentials, then the likes of England and Argentina will be eager to sign you up.

International management in Soccer Manager 2024 involves continental and global competitions.

Build your own club

In Soccer Manager 2024 you can also build your own club from scratch and attempt to guide them from the bottom of the pyramid to the very top of the game.

As well as on-field fortunes, you can contribute to the building of your club off the pitch, including construction of a stadium, youth academy and more, not to mention having a say in transfers.

Soccer Manager 2024 licences

Manchester City

Bundesliga

Bundesliga 2

SPFL

FIFPro

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 are fully licensed in Soccer Manager 2024, as is the SPFL and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

That means there are full likenesses of the teams and their players on the game.

There are over 25,000 fully licensed players on Soccer Manager 2024, spread across 35 different countries and 900 clubs.