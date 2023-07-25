Snubbed! Why Man Utd have got one over on Liverpool in Sofyan Amrabat transfer race

Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly snubbed interest from Liverpool in order to push through a transfer to their arch-rivals Manchester United.

Fiorentina open to offers

Reds in the market for midfielders

Set to lose out to Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? The Morocco international midfielder is edging his way towards the exits at Serie A outfit Fiorentina after attracting more interest in the current window. He was previously linked with clubs across Europe in January after starring for his country at a historic showing from them at the 2022 World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been leading the chase for Amrabat’s signature, with Fiorentina demanding a €30 million (£26m/$33m) fee from any sale. The Red Devils are yet to meet that asking price, but negotiations are continuing as the 26-year-old has made it clear that a move to Old Trafford is his preference.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Corriere della Sera claims that Liverpool had joined the hunt at one stage, with the Reds having already bid farewell to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita as questions are asked of how long Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will remain at Anfield. The Merseyside outfit have, however, reportedly seen their approach snubbed by Amrabat.

WHAT NEXT? United boss Erik ten Hag has worked with Amrabat before, when he was coming through the ranks at FC Utrecht, and a reunion is seemingly on the cards despite the Red Devils having already splashed out £60m ($77m) this summer on England international midfielder Mason Mount.