How to get Slovakia vs Kosovo World Cup Qualifier tickets: March 26 fixture, prices & more

Kosovo, the lowest FIFA-ranked UEFA side left in contention for World Cup honours, will be aiming to keep their dreams alive when they take on Slovakia in Bratislava in a play-off semi-final on March 26.

Whoever comes out on top at Tehelne pole in the Slovakian capital will face a home tie against Turkey or Romania, with a World Cup Finals spot on the line. It’s a momentous encounter for both sides and tickets are going fast. Book yours today, so you don’t miss out.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need for the upcoming Slovakia vs Kosovo World Cup qualifier, including where you can buy tickets and how much they will cost.

When is the Slovakia vs Kosovo World Cup Qualifier?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, March 26 Slovakia vs Kosovo (8.45pm) Tehelne pole (Bratislava) Tickets

How to buy Slovakia vs Kosovo World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for Slovakia vs Kosovo went on sale in early December via the Slovak football federation (SFZ) site. It took place over two phases.

The first of those started on December 5, for registered Slovak supporters. Five days later, on December 10, the general sale began.

In addition, fans can buy tickets on the secondary market. SeatPick is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

Slovakia vs Kosovo World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Slovakian internationals can vary, depending on the seat position, package, and opponent.

Categories for the upcoming play-off vs Kosovo were as follows through official routes:

Prime: from €49

from €49 Category 1: from €29

from €29 Category 2: from €19

from €19 VIP: from €220

from €220 Sky Box (12 people): from €3960

A 10% discount was offered for those buying tickets in the Prime to Category 2 sections for both the Kosovo game and the subsequent match in Bratislava on March 31.

Remember to keep tabs on the relevant national football association sites for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as SeatPick for current ticket availability.

What can you expect from the Slovakia vs Kosovo World Cup Qualifier?

Slovakia will be hoping to rediscover their shooting boots for the upcoming play-offs and the World Cup, if they progress that far. Despite finishing second in their qualifying section, Francesco Calzona’s crew scored just six goals during six group encounters.

At the other end of the pitch, though, the Falcons’ (Sokoli) tight defence has proved to be a huge asset, especially at home. They may have succumbed 6-0 away to Germany in their final group game, but they won all their home matches (including against Germany) to nil and haven’t conceded in Bratislava since October 2024.

Slovakia memorably reached the knockout stages on their only previous World Cup appearance in South Africa 2010. However, they didn’t build on that performance, failing to even reach the play-off phase during the last three qualifying campaigns.

While Slovakia is hopeful of making a return to the global stage this time around, Kosovo is striving to pull off a miracle and reach its first-ever World Cup Finals. The Balkan nation, which won just one game during their first two qualifying campaigns (2018 & 2022), has come on leaps and bounds and notched away wins over Iceland, Sweden, and Slovenia during the course of 2025.