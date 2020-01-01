Simy scores third Serie A goal as Crotone winless run stretches to six games

The Nigeria international's effort was not enough to help the Pythagoreans secure their first league win of the season

Simy Nwankwo was on target as Crotone suffered their fifth defeat of the season after bowing to a 2-1 loss against on Saturday.

Simy reduced the deficit for Giovanni Stroppa's side two minutes after Luis Muriel grabbed his brace for the visitors in the 38th minute.

The 28-year-old has now scored three goals in six top-flight matches but Crotone's poor run continued as they are yet to win a match this campaign.

More teams

The forward registered Crotone's only shot on target with his first-half goal and also won the highest number of free-kicks in the encounter (6), alongside his teammate Milos Vulic.

Article continues below

The Pythagoreans have drawn one and lost five of their opening six matches which put them at the base of the table with just a point.

Simy and Libya midfielder Ahmed Benali played the entire duration for Crotone while winger Amad Traore was an unused substitute for Atalanta.

Simy will shift his focus to Crotone's next Serie A outing against on November 7, with the ambition of maintaining his goalscoring form and helping his team end their poor run.