Simeone 'very happy' at Atletico but admits 'I always think I could be sacked tomorrow'

After a shock Copa del Rey defeat, the coach hinted that he might not be in his position next year but has played down speculation he could leave

head coach Diego Simeone insisted that he does not take his job for granted, saying he always feels like he could be sacked.

The Argentine was appointed to the role in 2011 and will celebrate a decade in charge if he is still in the hot seat by December 23.

During that time, he has overseen a very successful period in the club’s history, leading them to two finals, one league title and the top of the table this term.

Despite this impressive CV, he hinted at leaving the club following a shock Copa del Rey defeat to Cornella in midweek.

“It is difficult to try to explain feelings when one expresses himself, it is normal for each person to interpret the message in their own way, I am always sincere. I always think they could sack me tomorrow,” he said on Friday.

“I live continuously with a game-by-game approach. You can interpret what you want. I already said at the press conference that I am very happy at Atletico Madrid, that we have come from a transitional year and that we are having a very good season in a difficult competition like .”

After the 1-0 loss in midweek, he had cast doubt on his future.

“We'll look for solutions next year if we're here,” he said. “Football is very changeable, but you have to be open to all possibilities. We have to be open to whatever the club decides.”

Despite that setback, Atleti are enjoying a fine season as they lead the way in the Primera Division by two points ahead of – with two games in hand over their city rivals.

Next up for Atleti is a clash with on Saturday, though the weather threatens the match.

“Yesterday we were both able to train with the cold and snow, and we were able to prepare for the game,” the coach said.

“Today we could not and we are looking for alternatives to arrive in the best condition. The field will be in the best possible condition.”

A clash against follows on Tuesday, but Atleti will subsequently have nine days off.