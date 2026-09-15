Diego Simeone faced the media on Tuesday, on the eve of hosting Osasuna in a keenly awaited sixth-round clash in La Liga. The Atletico Madrid manager settled the situation over his injured players and urged the Rojiblancos faithful to stand together, hitting back at a growing wave of criticism.

Would striker Julian Alvarez be fit to feature? Simeone gave his answer at the press conference, as reported by Spanish newspaper "Marca": "Based on what we discussed with the medical staff, he is still in the recovery phase, and he will not be available for tomorrow's match".

Pressed on the choice up front between Alvarez and Jonathan David, the Spanish coach explained: "Jonathan came into the last match very well, and we will assess whether he will start or come on in the second half, and we will make that decision tomorrow morning".

Atletico have taken six points from nine away from home despite the media noise and constant criticism. Simeone addressed the apparent contradiction: "At first, I was not talking about the fixtures but about the rest period. We returned late from San Sebastian and from the Champions League, and that is natural. We have become used to the negativity coming from some, so as soon as any opportunity for criticism appears we find it present, but this is part of the development, and so we welcome it".

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Turning to the state of his squad, Simeone continued: "We are a team under construction. 7 players left and 5 new players joined, in addition to several elements from the academy, and the matter is not as simple as it appears. But we are a competitive team and we will continue to improve as we play matches. That is what I feel, we are in the building phase and we need the time that the world of football does not give you".

He called on his supporters to get behind the team on Tuesday: "What we need is to put in a strong match against an opponent going through the same need as us. We need the energy of the fans and for the players to translate that on the pitch, as we are coming from a difficult match and we hope to find the same usual enthusiastic atmosphere".

Asked about Jose Mourinho's surprise that journalists had not quizzed him on the penalties awarded to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Simeone replied with a laugh: "I have nothing to say or comment on".

His favourite for the Ballon d'Or? Simeone answered without hesitation: "Messi, without the slightest doubt. After the World Cup he delivered and at this age? Messi without the slightest doubt".

Simeone signed off by addressing the fixture calendar and the long break: "Stopping for three weeks is something new, but we try to adapt to everything. The players have the complete desire, and this is part of the game, and we are in the place we chose to be in".

Atletico Madrid sit fifth in La Liga on 10 points, having won three, drawn one and lost one.