Simeone signs new Atletico Madrid deal until 2022

The Argentine has put pen to paper on a two-year extension that reportedly makes him the top earner at the Liga club, ahead of Antoine Griezmann

Diego Simeone has signed a new contract that will keep him at until 2022, the Liga club have announced.

Simeone's old deal was set to expire in 2020 but he has agreed new terms that reportedly makes him Atletico's top earner, with a salary higher even than that of star forward Antoine Griezmann.

Indeed, L'Equipe's annual list of the highest-paid footballers in the world ranks Griezmann at No.3, behind only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, earning a reported €3.3m (£2.9m/$3.7m) per month.

The news regarding Simeone's new deal comes after he extended his contract by two years in September 2017, having earlier agreed to reduce the length of the terms not long after Atletico's defeat in the 2016 final.

The Argentine is the most successful head coach in Atletico history, having led the club to seven major honours during his seven-year stay.

August's UEFA Super Cup triumph over rivals added to their previous success in the competition in 2012, as well as a brace of titles, one and a Supercopa de Espana.

Simeone's top achievement at the club remains the 2013-14 La Liga title and his side are in the hunt to challenge champions again this season.

Atleti currently trail Barca by seven points after 23 matches, with the derby defeat to Real last time out meaning they missed out on the chance to close the gap and surrendered second place to their rivals in the process.

In 412 games at the helm, Simeone has won 252 games - a win percentage of 61.17 per cent - and carved out a reputation as one of Europe's most revered managers.

The 48-year-old previously made 136 appearances for Atletico during his playing career, winning the league and cup double in the 1995-96 season.

Upon leaving the Spanish capital the following year he joined Milan - a club he continues to be linked with returning to in a coaching capital.

Indeed, Simeone has himself admitted a managerial spell in is inevitable but those ambitions will be put on hold for at least another three years.