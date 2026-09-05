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Atletico de Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

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Simeone shocks Álvarez against Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
J. Alvarez
D. Simeone
Spain

Diego Simeone has dropped Julian Alvarez to the bench for Atletico Madrid's trip to face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in the fourth round of La Liga.

Alvarez only recently returned to training with Los Rojiblancos, then made the squad for the game against Athletic Bilbao.

Rather than start him, Simeone left the striker among the substitutes, sitting alongside new signing Jonathan David.

Atletico Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, Pablo Barrios, Alejandro Baena, Morten Hjulmand, Giuliano Simeone, Kang-in Lee, Ademola Lookman

Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Elche crest
Elche
ELC

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao's line-up was as follows: 

Unai Simon, Aymeric Laporte, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche, Jesus Areso, Beñat Gerenabarrena, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams, Rober Navarro, Ruiz de Galarreta, Iñaki Williams

Atletico Madrid have 7 points. Athletic Bilbao have picked up 3 points from 3 matches.

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