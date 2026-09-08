Diego Simeone, the Atletico Madrid coach, previewed tomorrow's eagerly awaited clash with Liverpool at Anfield, the opening fixture of the UEFA Champions League league phase, and shed light on the situation of striker Julian Alvarez.

Asked how far Atletico could impose their style and seize the initiative, Simeone told his press conference on Tuesday, as reported by the Spanish newspaper "AS": "I can imagine many scenarios for the match, but reality is only what we will see on the green rectangle. We as coaches imagine attacking, reaching the box and scoring goals, but when the whistle blows unexpected things happen that were not in our imagination."

On the way Liverpool have changed under new coach Andoni Iraola, the Rojiblancos boss said: "I see that their coach is trying to apply the philosophy he presented with his previous teams; he works on the tactical details for everyone and involves all the players. Reaching the ideal style takes time, but the team is developing and possesses elements of high quality. He is a great coach with a clear vision that will reach the players so they reflect the style of football he believes in."

Would either of his out-and-out strikers start up front? The Argentine confirmed: "Jonathan arrived recently and was not able to take part in the last match due to a certain problem, while Julian (Alvarez) is still in the development stage and I do not see him as ready to start in the line-up yet, but he will certainly help us as the match's minutes progress."

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Pressed on how ready his team are as the Champions League journey begins, Simeone said: "The final reaching our stadium (the Metropolitano) is extremely important for the club, and we must work very hard to aspire to reach that prestigious status. We are currently in a building and adaptation phase, given the presence of new players, Julian's situation, and David joining late in the transfer window, as well as those who are late from international duty whom no one cares about.. but we will regain our rhythm step by step."

Iraola had claimed Simeone held the edge in experience. The Argentine responded: "When you take charge of a new team you have enormous enthusiasm that you transmit to your players, and in this aspect specifically Iraola has the superiority over me."

On what separates the two sides stylistically, Simeone made clear: "I do not know how we can define the styles specifically, nor how we determine the concepts of attack and defence; you may have possession without shooting, or shoot three times and win.. there are clubs with a fierce attacking tendency like Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid gives this impression too."