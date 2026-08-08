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Hussein Hamdy

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Simeone complicates Barcelona's task: Atletico's decision on Alvarez is clear

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A new statement from the Argentine coach about his compatriot

Diego Simeone has confirmed that Atletico Madrid have taken a firm decision over the future of Julian Alvarez, addressing speculation surrounding the Argentine forward's potential sale.

Alvarez made clear his desire to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer in search of a fresh challenge. The Rojiblancos, though, are digging in and insisting he stays.

Barcelona lead the chase for the striker. Real Madrid, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked too.

"The situation is very clear," Simeone told a press conference. "The institution has taken a decision that Miguel Angel explained very well. From a sporting point of view, we are very happy to have a player like Julian, and we will help him to keep growing and improving."

The Argentine coach drew a parallel with Antoine Griezmann, who once left the club before returning. "During these years we lived through a period with Griezmann, in which he had to leave and then return, and he had to prove on the pitch the quality and the standing that he possesses," he said.

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He added: "I don't see any other path with Alvarez besides working from the sporting side."

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