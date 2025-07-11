‘Show looks f*cking great’ - Tom Brady & Birmingham impress Rob McElhenney with epic documentary that will rival ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Tom Brady and Birmingham have impressed Rob McElhenney with their documentary series that will be rivaling ‘Welcome to Wrexham’.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Blues are preparing to release ‘Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues’. The series, which includes five episodes, will hit Amazon Prime Video streaming services around the world on August 1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Said show will document the wild ride that Birmingham’s American ownership group have enjoyed at St Andrew’s - from relegation out of the Championship, with Wayne Rooney contributing to that, to claiming the League One title with a record-setting tally of points.

DID YOU KNOW?

The trailer for Birmingham’s epic documentary has dropped, with NFL legend Brady figuring prominently, and fans are excited to see what it has to offer. Wrexham co-owner McElhenney falls into that category.

WHAT MCELHENNEY SAID

He has enjoyed considerable success with the Emmy Award-winning ‘Welcome to Welcome’ show, but has said of Birmingham’s efforts - with the two clubs ready to lock horns again at Championship level in 2025-26: “This show looks f*cking great. Can’t wait to best your asses in it …. (next season).”

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM & BIRMINGHAM?

Birmingham took four points off Wrexham in 2024-25 - winning at home and drawing in North Wales - with both clubs in the process of piecing together ambitious transfer plans that could help to make Premier League promotion dreams a reality.