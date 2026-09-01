Shocking images: Ajax fan seriously assaulted over scarf

Police are searching for two men alleged to have been involved in the serious assault of an Ajax supporter. The incident happened after Ajax's match against Go Ahead Eagles on 17 January, near the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

After the match, a group of three men were walking near the stadium when two other men approached them. One of the pair is alleged to have taken a liking to a free scarf handed out to visitors before the match.

Police say the man wanted the scarf and a confrontation followed. One of the Ajax fans ended up on the ground, and the scarf was then pulled from around his neck.

"I want one for my children," the man is said to have said, according to police. The pair then ran off with the stolen scarf.

The three supporters decided not to leave it there and gave chase. They wanted to get the scarf back and caught up with the two men a short time later.

A second confrontation followed and turned into a fight. Police say one of the three Ajax supporters was seriously assaulted.

The victim suffered hard kicks to the head, among other things. The violence left him with concussion and several broken teeth.

Police have now released footage of the serious assault and are searching for the two men involved. They are suspected of being involved in the violence that followed the row over the free Ajax scarf.







