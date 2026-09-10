



Al Ahly confirmed on Thursday that one of their players has torn his cruciate ligament, ruling him out of first-team action for several months.

An official club statement read: "Dr Ahmed Gaballah, head of the medical staff of the first football team, said that the scans undergone by player Amr El-Gazzar this morning revealed that he had suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament, and a tear in the medial cartilage."

He added: "Gaballah confirmed that a date for the player to undergo surgery is being set during the coming period."

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The news came a day after Al Ahly drew 1-1 with Al Mokawloon Al Arab in the fourth round of the Egyptian Premier League.

Both of Al Ahly's central defenders, Yasser Ibrahim and Amr El-Gazzar, picked up injuries in that game. El-Gazzar's has now been officially confirmed.



