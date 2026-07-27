Wydad Casablanca and their supporters were dealt a painful shock by the death of former Mali international Kalilou Traoré, a one-time player for the club, at the age of 38 after a tragic road accident.

French club Sochaux confirmed the death of their former player and expressed deep sadness at the passing of Traoré, who wore the club's shirt between 2012 and 2014. They offered their sincerest condolences to his family and relatives.

Traoré made 11 appearances in the French league with Sochaux before bringing an early end to his professional career in 2014, aged just 26.

His career took in several spells across different clubs. He represented Real Bamako in his home country, Wydad Casablanca and Hassania Agadir in Morocco, plus Istra of Croatia and Odense of Denmark before retiring from football early.

At international level, Traoré won 17 caps for Mali and played his part in a major achievement, forming part of the squad that won the bronze medal at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Every club he served during his career now mourns his sudden passing.

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