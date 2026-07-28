Shock at Barcelona: Laporta absent from England trip

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will miss the first team's preparatory camp in England this week and the friendly against Birmingham after suffering a heart rhythm disorder.

Doctors treated the condition successfully, but they have ordered complete rest and grounded him for the coming days. Laporta took to his official accounts to explain what had happened, reassure supporters and thank the staff who cared for him.

"Everything went well, and the doctors succeeded with the heart rhythm disorder; my heart is beating regularly again!" Laporta wrote. "I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and the wonderful medical staff at the Barcelona hospital, led by Dr Jordi Mories, who did an excellent job with great professionalism and a fine human touch."

Turning to the club's medical setup and those closest to him, the Blaugrana president continued: "I also extend my thanks to the medical services at Barcelona under the leadership of Dr Xavi Corbella, and to the director of my office, Manana Giorgadze, who coordinated everything efficiently. I also address my words to Dr Valentin Fuster and his team at 'Mount Sinai' for their sound advice which gave me reassurance, and to Dr Brugada who recommended the medical procedure followed. Finally, I thank my family, my children, my friends and everyone who supported me, thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

The news triggered a swift and wide response across social media, with Barcelona fans flooding his accounts to wish him a speedy recovery and a quick return to his duties.

With Laporta ruled out of the trip, vice-president for sporting affairs Rafa Yuste will lead the delegation in England as the most senior official present. He is due to join the camp at the "St George's Park" centre tomorrow, Wednesday, once the board of directors' meeting wraps up.