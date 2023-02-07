Sheffield United vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Sheffield United host Wrexham in a FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday.
Wrexham head into this match on the back of seven consecutive wins in the Vanarama National League. They are currently placed second on the league table, three points behind leaders Notts County.
Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions and are currently placed second on the Championship points table, seven behind leaders Burnley.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Sheffield United vs Wrexham date & kick-off time
Game:
Sheffield United vs Wrexham
Date:
February 7
Kick-off:
2.45pm ET, 7.45pm GMT, 1.15am IST (Feb 8)
Venue:
Bramall Lane
How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
The match can be watched on ESPN2 and streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States (US) and in the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched on ITV4 and streamed live on ITVX.
In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast right of the FA Cup.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN2
UK
ITV4
ITVX
India
N/A
Sony Liv
Sheffield United team news & squad
Coach Paul Heckingbottom will be without George Baldock, Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell and Rhys Norrington-Davies due to injuries.
Sheffield United possible XI: Davies; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham; Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn; McBurnie, Sharp
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Davies, Foderingham, Amissah
Defenders
Basham, Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Gordon
Midfielders
Berge, Norwood, Coulibaly, Doyle, Osborn, McAtee, Ndiaye, Arblaster
Forwards
McBurnie, Sharp, Khadra, Osula, Jebbison
Wrexham team news & squad
Jordan Davies and Aaron Hayden are sidelined due to injuries and will miss the clash against the Blades.
Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Forde, Jones, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Young, O'Connor, Lee; Mullin, Palmer
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dibble, Watson, Calderbank-Park, Howard, Lainton
Defenders
Tozer, Lenon, Cleworth, Tunnicliffe, Butler, Mcfadzean, Mendy, Hall-Johnson, Hosanah,
Midfielders
O'Connor, Cannon, Young, Jones, Austin, Forde
Forwards
Evans, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Lee, Lloyd, Jones