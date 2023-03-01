Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham in the FA Cup, including kick-off time & team news.

Tottenham will hope to build on the confidence from their win over Chelsea and progress in the FA Cup when they take on Sheffield United in the fifth round on Wednesday.

A Heung-min Son brace helped Spurs beat Preston 3-0 in the previous round and they will be confident of getting past Sheffield United this time around. After two losses in a row, Antonio Conte's team has bounced back and are now looking for their third consecutive win across all competitions.

Sheffield United are second in the Championship and will need a strong, solid performance to frustrate Conte's team and force them to make mistakes.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Sheffield United vs Tottenham Date: March 1, 2023 Kick-off: 2:55pm ET, 7:55pm GMT, 1.25am IST (March 2) Venue: Bramall Lane

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

BBC One will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sony Sports network has the rights to show FA Cup games with streaming on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India Sony Ten 1 SD/HD Sony LIV

Tottenham team news & squad

Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon continue to be unavailable for Tottenham due to injury.

Spurs are expected to heavily rotate their squad for the mid-week fixture following their intense win over Chelsea at the weekend.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Danjuma, Son; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Emerson, Porro Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic Forwards Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

Sheffield United team news & squad

Sheffield United will not be able to call up on the likes of Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Enda Stevens and Jack O'Connell due to injury.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that his squad is dealing with players who have fallen ill recently and the starting lineup could spring a few surprises.

Sheffield United possible XI: Davies; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie