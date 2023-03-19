Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup quarter-final

How to watch Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup, including kick-off time & team news.

Sheffield United take on Blackburn Rovers in a FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday.

The two sides last met on March 4 in a Championship clash where Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn edged out Sheffield United 1-0.

The Blades are currently second in the league table and are on course to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League - despite some recent financial problems. Blackburn, on the other hand, are fifth.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers date & kick-off time

Game: Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Date: March 19, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00am ET, 12:00pm GMT, 5:30pm Venue: Bramall Lane

How to watch Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

The game will be broadcast on ITV and can be streamed on ITVX in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Sony Sports network has the rights to show FA Cup games with streaming on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK ITV ITVX India N/A Sony LIV

Blackburn Rovers team news & squad

Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Adam Wharton, Bradley Dack, Thomas Kaminski and Jack Vale continue to remain out of action due to injuries while winger Sorba Thomas will not be able to feature in the game having been already played for Huddersfield in the FA Cup earlier in the season.

Blackburn possible XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Hyam, Carter, Pickering; Travis, Morton; Dolan, Szmodics, Brereton Diaz; Gallagher

Position Players Goalkeepers Pears, Eastham, Defenders Brittain, Pickering, Hyam, Brown, Carter, Phillips, Barnes Midfielders Morton, Edun, Szmodics, Dolan, Rankin Costello, Hedges, Buckley, Travis, Garrett, Thomas, Mola, Forwards Gallagher, Markanday, Leonard, Diaz

Sheffield United team news & squad

Sheffield United will miss the services of Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rhian Brewster, Ben Osborn and Jack O’Connell due to injuries.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, McAtee, Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie