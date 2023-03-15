'She went to visit Man Utd!' - Pep Guardiola's bizarre Julia Roberts rant in full as Man City boss reiterates Champions League failure claim

Pep Guardiola used Hollywood actress Julia Roberts to reiterate that he has failed with Manchester City for not yet winning them the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? On a night where Erling Haaland stole all the headlines after putting five goals past RB Leipzig in a 7-0 thrashing of the German side at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City boss Guardiola almost stole the limelight with a rather unusual press conference after the game, where he listed off his idols in life and claimed he had failed at the club. Julia Roberts was included on his list as the Spanish manager recalled her making a trip to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United back in 2016.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am a failure in the Champions League," Guardiola told reporters: "If I win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

"Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester - not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?"

Guardiola continued with a tongue-in-cheek analogy: "And she went to visit Man United. She didn't come to see us. That's why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us.

"Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to this disappointment I had."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Guardiola's sarcasm surrounding the actress, he showed an awareness of the pressure on him to bring City European success. The Blues have reached the final just once since he arrived in 2016, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's side await the Champions League quarter-final draw to see who they will have to find a way past in the last eight of the illustrious competition. And after such a dominant display against RB Leipzig, they have undoubtedly earmarked themselves as favourites.