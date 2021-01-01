Shaw sets Man Utd ambitious treble target as Solskjaer’s side chase down major silverware

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League prizes this season, with their left-back looking to land all three

Luke Shaw is setting ambitious treble targets for Manchester United in 2021, with the Red Devils left-back of the opinion that Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League honours can be chased down.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continue to compete on multiple fronts this season, with domestic and continental prizes up for grabs.

United have been knocked from the summit of the English top-flight table, but remain very much in the hunt for a first title in eight years, while places have been booked in the fifth-round of the FA Cup and last-32 of the Europa League.

The Red Devils last got their hands on major silverware back in 2017, when Jose Mourinho was at the helm, and Shaw is determined to bring a barren run to a close for one of the most decorated sides in world football.

He has told the Beyond the Pitch podcast: “Ever since I've been at United there have been unbelievable players, but now we have a great group of players.

“I think we've also got massive belief that we're going places and improving as a team - and we feel like we can win things.

“Credit to the manager with the players he has brought in, each player that has come in has played a big part in pushing United forward and it feels different now.

“Since I've been here, the last six-odd years, before that United were winning everything, but there's just a different feeling now that that confidence and belief is back, that we can actually start challenging for titles."

The England international added: “The league is a target, with the position we're in. We're second and we feel we've got the belief and confidence that if we can get a good run going again, then we can be fighting for the title at the end of the season.

“We're still in a couple of cup competitions, the FA Cup and Europa League. We want to be winning titles and trophies and we're in three competitions that we feel we have a massive chance to win all three.”

The Red Devils, who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United last time out, will be back in action on Saturday when they take in a trip to old adversaries Arsenal.