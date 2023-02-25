Man Utd's Luke Shaw praises 'absolute monster' Lisandro Martinez ahead of Carabao Cup final

Luke Shaw has called his team-mate Lisandro Martinez an "absolute monster" ahead of Manchester United's huge Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

WHAT HAPPENED? In comments made ahead of Manchester United's huge Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday, left-back Luke Shaw has heaped praise on his team-mate Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine central defender signed for the Red Devils for £46.5 million and had a slightly rocky start to life in the Premier League, but has gone on to show some impressive form to prove his critics wrong.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I could see his qualities, feel the passion that he brings, how aggressive he is," Shaw told the PA news agency. As well as describing the Argentine as an "absolute monster", he added “With the ball he’s so composed. There was obviously a lot of question over his height at the start, which, for me, was nonsense, really. He’s an amazing player and still really young. He’s only going to get better and better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Martinez and Shaw have been central to Manchester United's unexpected charge toward the top of the Premier League table. Currently, they sit in third, five points off leaders Arsenal; however, their immediate priority is a Carabao Cup final that could secure the team a first trophy in six years.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday 26th February, Manchester United's league cup final against Newcastle United is arguably the Red Devils' biggest game in years. A win would rubber-stamp Dutch coach Erik ten Hag's strong start to life in Manchester.