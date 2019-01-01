Shaqiri assured of Liverpool future as Klopp fends off transfer talk

The Swiss playmaker has struggled for regular game time with the Reds, but his manager says he will have a role to play when back to full fitness

Xherdan Shaqiri will be a “very important player” for once fully fit, says Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds boss eager to fend off transfer talk ahead of the January window.

It has been suggested that the international could be among those on the move over the winter as a lack of regular game time at Anfield has frustrated the 28-year-old midfielder.

Injury issues have also been a problem for Shaqiri, with just 34 appearances taken in for Liverpool to date.

Only four of those have come in the current campaign, but Klopp insists there is a role for a mercurial talent within his Premier League title-chasing squad.

The German tactician told reporters when quizzed on the speculation surrounding Shaqiri: “Why should I talk about something which is absolutely not interesting for us.

“He was five weeks injured and that is a period when he is not seen as a player. Before that we spoke about him not having as many games as he wanted to but that was pretty much all.

“When I am with him he is completely happy and fine here and speculation is speculation, it is nothing we can change. I have no idea what I could say about that.

“Of course he has a future but we speak about the future always until the season ends and then maybe a player is coming to me or not but no-one thinks about that. This season he is a very important player for us.”

Part of the problem for Shaqiri is that he faces fierce competition for places, but Klopp is adamant that minutes will come his way once he returns to full match sharpness.

“He has been really long injured, I think five weeks, so to get the match fitness again that takes time,” added the Liverpool boss.

“He trained this week and we gave him some different things to do but that's it, apart from that he should be completely fine. There is no reason to rush it but it's nice to have him back.

“We saw a lot of really nice things in training this week but it is intense for him and he needs to get used to the intensity again and everything will be fine.”

If he does come back into contention, then Shaqiri will offer an alternative option in a creative attacking post to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson.

“Yes, but he needs to be fit for that,” said Klopp.

“That is all we are concerned about at the moment. He was out long and he trained and was really good in moments and in other moments it was different to the rehab stuff he did before.

“All good, the most intense period is coming so he will be ready for that hopefully if nothing happens again and you will see him on the pitch, 100 per cent.”