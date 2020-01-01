Sevilla sign Acuna from Sporting CP as replacement for Man Utd-linked Reguilon

The club hoped to bring back the Real Madrid defender but appear to have ended their interest by bringing in the former Sporting CP star

have signed Marcos Acuna from CP to all but end their interest in fellow left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon starred on loan with Sevilla last season and the winners had hoped to re-sign him from for the 2020-21 campaign.

The defender made 38 total appearances for the club during his loan spell, scoring three goals, with two of those coming in and one in the Europa League.

More teams

With his future at Real Madrid uncertain, Reguilon had been linked with either a permanent transfer abroad or a loan back to Sevilla, which would have allowed him another season to prove he is ready for a regular spot at the Bernabeu.

However, sporting director Monchi conceded last week his side would likely miss out on the 23-year-old, who is also a reported target for as well as Spurs.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with the Red Devils throughout the summer, with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand calling for Reguilon, two forwards and a new centre-half to be snapped up before the window closes.

It appears that may be a possibility as, on Monday, Sevilla confirmed the arrival of international Acuna on a four-year deal for a reported upfront fee of €10 million (£ 9m/$12m), all but confirming that Reguilon would not return to the club.

Acuna spent three seasons with Sporting, making 134 appearances for the Portuguese giants in all competitions, providing nine goals and 23 assists for the club.

The defender originally joined Sporting from Racing in Argentina, where he starred from 2014-17 before making the move to .

Article continues below

He becomes Sevilla's fifth signing of the window following deals for Ivan Rakitic, Oscar Rodriguez, Yassine Bounou and Suso, the latter two making their loan moves permanent.

Julen Lopetegui's side finished fourth last season to qualify for the and begin their 2020-21 campaign with a UEFA Super Cup clash against on September 24.

After that, Acuna, Lopetegui and Co. will look ahead to the start of their La Liga campaign as they open with a match against Cadiz.