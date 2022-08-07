Sevilla set to seal Isco transfer after ex-Real Madrid star agrees deal to sign

The Spain international is set to sign a two-year contract at the Sanchez Pizjuan after becoming a free agent in July

Former Real Madrid star Isco has agreed a deal to join Sevilla and is set to sign a two-year contract with the Spanish outfit. Isco has been a free agent since leaving Madrid at the end of his contract on June 30, and is due at Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan to complete his move with a medical on Monday.

The official statement from Sevilla on the deal read, "We have reached an agreement in principle with Isco for the Andalusian midfielder to become our third signing of the window.

"He has already arrived in Sevilla ahead of undergoing his medical tomorrow and, should all go well, sign a two-year contract."

Who else was interested in Isco?

A five-time Champions League winner, Isco may no longer have been useful to Carlo Ancelotti at Santiago Bernabeu, but at just 30, is still more than capable of doing a job for a side with aspirations of regularly qualifying the Champions League.

Naturally then, Sevilla were not the only club keen on signing him this summer, with Roma boss Jose Mourinho having been keen to bring the playmaker to the Italian capital.

Mourinho and Isco share an agent in Jorge Mendes, but moving to Italy did not appeal to the 38-times capped international at this stage of his career.