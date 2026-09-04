How to get Sevilla vs Barcelona tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

High-stakes Spanish top-flight football comes to Andalusia as Sevilla FC play host to Catalan giants FC Barcelona in an electrifying La Liga encounter.

The Sevillistas faithful will pack into the iconic Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Saturday, September 19, 2026, creating an intense, atmospheric cauldron for Hansi Flick's visiting side.

Supporters will transform the stadium into a sea of red and white, eager to back Los Nervionenses as they aim to claim a huge home victory early in the 2026/27 La Liga campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona tickets, including 2026/27 La Liga prices, Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Sevilla vs Barcelona LaLiga kick-off?

Sevilla host Barcelona at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, with kick-off scheduled for the time listed above.

LaLiga - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

How to buy Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona La Liga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for La Liga fixtures — ranging from standard general admission seating to VIP executive hospitality packages — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to massive domestic and international demand whenever Barcelona visits Seville, ticket sales follow structured phases:

Sevilla FC Season Ticket Holders ( Abonados ): Existing season ticket holders retain priority rights to their reserved seats for all home La Liga matches throughout the season.

Official Member Presale ( Socios Red/White ): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered Sevilla FC official club members ( Socios ) during an exclusive presale window prior to general release.

General Public Sale ( Venta Público General ): If seats remain available following the member presale phase, ticket access opens to the general public via Sevilla FC's official ticketing portal. However, marquee matches against FC Barcelona regularly sell out during the member phase.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona La Liga tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for La Liga matches at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán vary based on seating location, fixture classification, and membership status:

Matchday Categorization: High-profile clashes against title contenders like FC Barcelona are classified in Category A+ pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than standard league fixtures.

Member Discounts: Official Socios receive exclusive ticket discounts and presale booking windows for general admission seats.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Preferencia and Fondo ) offer prime central viewing at higher price points, while the goal-end stands ( Gol Norte and Gol Sur ) provide entry-level pricing and classic matchday atmospheres.

Nominative Identification & ID Regulations: In compliance with Spanish sports safety legislation, all match tickets are nominative (printed with the spectator's full name and ID). Spectators must present matching physical photo ID (passport or national ID card) alongside their digital mobile passes at entry gates.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For La Liga matches at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, visiting FC Barcelona supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Gol Sur Upper Tier - Section S44/S46 / Away Sector).

Away section ticket prices for marquee La Liga fixtures typically range between €45 and €70 at face value.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered FC Barcelona official members (Socis) or official supporters' club members (Penyes) who qualify through Barcelona's official away ticket draw system. Away sector allocations are strictly regulated by local security authorities and do not reach open public sale.

Sevilla vs Barcelona LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Sevilla vs Barcelona Form

Sevilla have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing none. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 LaLiga defeat to Atlético Madrid on August 29. Before that, they beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 away from home and edged Rayo Vallecano 2-1 at the Pizjuán. Their two pre-season friendlies produced a 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen and a 1-0 win at FC Utrecht.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches and are yet to drop a point since the season began. Their most recent result was a 5-2 thrashing of Rayo Vallecano on August 31. They also beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 and put five past Elche without reply. Across those five games, Barcelona scored 15 goals and conceded just four, including two pre-season victories over Al Ahly and Basel.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on March 15, 2026, when Barcelona beat Sevilla 5-2 at Camp Nou. Before that, Sevilla claimed a notable 4-1 home win over Barcelona in October 2025, their only victory in the last five encounters. Barcelona have won three of the five most recent meetings, with Sevilla winning one and no draws recorded. Across those five matches, Barcelona have scored 17 goals to Sevilla's 10.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona sit top of the table after the opening weeks of the 2026/27 season, while Sevilla are placed sixth.