LaLiga - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla vs Barcelona will kick off on 19 Sept 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Barça are in ominous form as the chasing pack watches

Defending champions Barcelona are in scintillating form both domestically and in Europe. Hansi Flick's side have won all five of their league matches, and scored 21 times in the process. They've looked irresistible at times, with a fluid front three interchanging and wreaking havoc, even though they haven't been using a recognised striker. Club captain Raphinha is in the form of his life playing as a false 9, new signing Anthony Gordon is already becoming a fan-favourite with his tireless displays on the left, and talisman Lamine Yamal continues to toy with left-sided defenders.

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Sevilla look much better after a rocky 2025-26 season

The hosts have started well too. Three wins from five sees Sevilla sitting sixth in the fledgling LaLiga table. The only blemish so far was a home defeat to Atletico Madrid. It's already a massive improvement on last season when they finished 13th in the table, and had the fourth-worst home record in the division. This is the ultimate early test, however, against a fearsome attacking trio that can score goals out of nothing.

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Key stats & injury news

The last five LaLiga H2Hs have produced 26 goals.

Barcelona's Raphinha has six goals and three assists in LaLiga already this season.

Sevilla's last eight goals across all competitons have all been scored by different players.

Likely XIs

Sevilla (442): Vlachodimos; Iglesias, López, Salas, Suazo; Sierra, Agoume, Fofana, Correia; Stassin, Romero.

Barça (433): Joan García; Eric García, Cubarsí, Martin, Espart; López, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Team news & squads

Sevilla will be without Ruben Vargas through injury ahead of this fixture, and Luis Garcia's side have no listed suspensions at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Barcelona travel with two injury concerns of their own. Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong are both sidelined for Hansi Flick, though the squad's depth has ensured results have not suffered in their absence.

Form

Sevilla have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 home win over Valencia on September 11, and they also picked up a 3-1 away victory at Athletic Bilbao in August. Their only defeat in that run came against Atletico Madrid, who beat them 3-1 at the Pizjuan on August 29. Across those five games, Sevilla scored six goals and conceded six.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches across LaLiga and the Champions League, scoring 17 goals and conceding just two. Their most recent fixture was a 4-2 win at Levante on September 13, and they have also put five past both Feyenoord and Valencia in that run. Flick's side have kept back-to-back clean sheets in away fixtures and show no signs of slowing down.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Barcelona won 5-2 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Sevilla beat Barcelona 4-1 at the Pizjuan in October 2025, their only win across the last five head-to-head fixtures. Barcelona have won three of those five encounters, with Sevilla claiming one victory and one defeat at home in that period.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Barcelona sit first while Sevilla are placed fifth.