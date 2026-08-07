Barcelona have finalised their agreement with Manchester City for Spanish midfielder Rodri, a much-anticipated deal that marks a notable shift in the Catalan club's transfer market movements. They pulled it off after changing the mind of a player recently linked with a move to Real Madrid.

According to "Radio Catalunya 1", Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed the main terms, with the paperwork and signatures set to be completed within the coming hours. The fee remains undisclosed, though expectations put it close to 50 million euros.

Rodri is expected to join up with Barcelona on 12 August, coinciding with the return of the rest of the Spain internationals who featured at the World Cup. Then his journey with his new club can begin.

Rodri opens the door to Barcelona

Barcelona's board had received an important signal on the deal. Sources within the club confirmed last Thursday that Rodri had given his approval to begin official negotiations with Manchester City, which paved the way for the Catalans to enter the race in earnest.

For a period, Barcelona had believed the player was leaning towards a move to Real Madrid, which pushed the idea of signing him well down the sporting management's calculations. Strengthening the midfield was not among the club's foremost priorities in the recent phase.

Then Rodri's position changed. With it, Barcelona's calculations shifted entirely, turning the deal from a distant option into a real target the club secured through an understanding with Manchester City.

A deal that reshapes Barcelona's calculations

Rodri's arrival hands Barcelona a major addition to the midfield, given his international experience and his career with Manchester City. The board wants players capable of giving the middle of the park more strength and stability, and here is one.