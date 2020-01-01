Setien confirms Barca are looking for a striker amid Aubameyang links

The Spanish boss says that the Blaugrana are considering adding to their attacking ranks before the end of the January transfer window

Quique Setien has confirmed that are in the market for a new striker, with Luis Suarez facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Suarez has undergone surgery on a serious knee injury and is not expected to return to full fitness until May.

Barca do not have another natural centre forward on their books at the moment, with Antoine Griezmann likely to fill in for the time being having previously played through the middle for .

Goal has learned that the Spanish champions are eager to bring in Arsenal frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan before the winter transfer deadline, with the 30-year-old's current deal at Emirates Stadium due to expire in 18 months.

Barca manager Setien admitted that his side are looking for extra attacking reinforcements ahead of a busy week which will see them take in a Copa Del Rey tie against Ibiza on Wednesday, before facing in four days later.

"We are considering that issue but we still have to mature things a little more, it is not an issue that worries me too much," Setien told a press conference.

"I am worried about tomorrow's game and that of Valencia, this is an issue that we will deal with the sports management in-depth and we will see what is most convenient."

When asked if Barca consider the Copa del Rey as one of their main targets this season, the 61-year-old head coach responded: "I give importance to everything, I always liked the cup, it is a very beautiful competition and we will try to win it, of course.

"Just as we will try to win the League and the . The objectives are clear."

Setien's reign at Camp Nou got off to the perfect start on Sunday, as a late Lionel Messi effort earned his side a 1-0 home win over Granada.

Barca are top of La Liga on goal difference ahead of arch-rivals after 20 fixtures, but cannot afford any slip-ups when they travel to the Mestalla on Sunday.

Setien may take the chance to rotate his squad when they take on Ibiza - who currently play in the Segunda B - but he gave little away when quizzed on his selection plans.

He added: "It's a special game because we would like to continue with the same dynamic, but regardless of who plays we will try to see the same things in terms of concepts and principles."