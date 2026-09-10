Marc Overmars has been forced to halt his professional career. The Dutch legend stepped down with immediate effect as sporting director of Belgian club Royal Antwerp yesterday, Wednesday, citing his health.

Having suffered a heart attack in December 2022, the 53-year-old admitted he had reached the limit of his capacity after years of hard work.

In an official statement published by the Belgian club on its "X" page, Overmars said: "Unfortunately, the accumulated exhaustion and the severe psychological pressure reached their peak at the end of last week. As you all know, my health is not in good shape. But now I clearly feel that I am no longer able to endure this hectic and stressful professional life."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

His doctors warned him of the risks of carrying on. "I have now completely exhausted my energy," he added. "If I do not listen to my body now, my doctors expect that the risk of serious complications would be extremely high."

The decision came at a heavy cost. Overmars had held his post at Antwerp since March 2022 and was still in talks to extend his contract.

The former Ajax, Barcelona and Arsenal player expressed his deep gratitude to the management, staff and fans of the Belgian club, which he described as his family's "second home".

He feels reassured, too, about the new stability at Royal Antwerp, and plans to bid a final farewell to the fans in the match against Union before taking "complete rest".

Overmars still promised to return to the Bosuil as a supporter. "My heart may not be at its strongest now," he said, "but today and forever it beats for this club."







