Serie A selects June 13 as provisional return date from coronavirus suspension

Teams will return to full training next week as they await government approval to return to the pitch next month

clubs have selected June 13 as the provisional date the league will return from its coronavirus suspension.

After a meeting of its clubs on Wednesday, a large majority selected June 13 as the resumption date over the other option, June 20.

The Italian top flight still requires government approval before it can officially confirm play will resume on June 13.

"Regarding the resumption of sporting activity, the date of June 13 June for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals," a statement from Serie A said.

Serie A has been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with one of the countries hardest hit by the virus.

With teams in Serie A having returned to individualized training, government minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed on Wednesday that teams have now been cleared for group training starting on Monday.

"A few minutes ago I received a letter from the president of the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) [Gabriele] Gravina, in which he announced that the FIGC had accepted all the comments of the Scientific Technical Committee, readjusting the protocol allowing without other difficulties to resume training from May 18."

