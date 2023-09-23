Revealed: Sergio Reguilon battled on & played 79 minutes for Man Utd vs Burnley despite being ill - and it made big impression on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Sergio Reguilon was ill during the 1-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday.

United won 1-0

Reguilon subbed late in game

Ten Hag reveals left-back was ill

WHAT HAPPENED? Reguilon, who joined the Red Devils on loan from Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day due to issues with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's fitness, raised concerns when he was substituted for Raphael Varane in the 79th minute. However, after the match, Ten Hag clarified that Reguilon wasn't dealing with an injury but was unwell. The Spaniard insisted on playing despite his illness, considering United's limited options in defence.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told TNT Sports: "Reguilon was ill - and that says a lot about the character and the spirit that this team wants to show. He wanted to play. He wanted to support and contribute to the team."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United captured their third win in the Premier League this season as Bruno Fernandes' sole goal was enough to down Vincent Kompany's Burnley. United are now sitting in eighth spot.

WHAT'S NEXT: United will next be in action against Crystal Palace in the third round of the EFL Cup on September 27.