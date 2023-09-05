Far from a dream return for Sergio Ramos! Sevilla ultras group release statement slamming club for re-signing former Real Madrid star

Biris Norte, Sevilla's outspoken ultras group, have hit out against the club's acquisition of Sergio Ramos

Ultras critcise club for 'lack of respect'

Ramos has testy relationship with Sevilla fans

Signed one-year deal to return to boyhood club

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish side completed a free signing of Ramos, who left the club in 2004 to sign for Real Madrid. It was a move that seemed to anger Sevilla supporters, who have been never been shy about expressing their displeasure at the defender for his repeated antagonising of the club in the past.

WHAT THEY SAID: Biris Norte released a statement criticising the club for bringing Ramos in: "As an ultra group of Sevilla FC for almost 50 years, we want to express our rejection of those who proposed this transfer. We are not motivated by hatred or rancour, but by love and pride for our club, its history and its fans.

"We believe that the mere proposal of this signing was already a lack of respect for the values that have made us great, for the symbols and legends that have defended our crest, and for the thousands of Sevillistas who have suffered the scorn of this player in the past."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The fans also took aim at the club management for their lack of judgment: "We think that this signing benefits more the interests of some managers who neither understand nor comprehend what makes Sevilla FC great and who only look after their personal and/or economic interests. We are not like them and we will always be on the side of Sevilla FC, but not of those who tarnish it with their decisions."

WHAT NEXT? Ramos figures to be in the mix for Sevilla when they play Las Palmas on September 17.