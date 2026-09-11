Sergio Padt returns to the Eredivisie

Sergio Padt is officially an FC Utrecht player, the club announced on their website on Friday. The 36-year-old recently saw his contract with Bulgarian side Ludogorets terminated and has signed at De Galgenwaard until mid-2028.

"12 and a half years ago I already wanted to join FC Utrecht. In the end it did not happen then, but I have always kept a good feeling about this club. The fact that it has now become reality after so many years makes me incredibly happy and proud," Padt said after signing the contracts.

During a successful spell at Ludogorets, Padt won no fewer than four league titles. The experienced goalkeeper left the Bulgarian club after making 152 appearances.

He lost his starting place and then decided to leave Ludogorets. "The children were not very happy about it either. But it was for the best: if the club want rid of you, then it is best to try to reach an agreement through mutual consultation. Otherwise they do not make it pleasant for you. It is the first time in my career that it has ended like this, with a termination. And suddenly you do not have a club," he told RTV Noord this week.

Before that, FC Utrecht's new signing came through Ajax's academy and later played for Go Ahead Eagles and KAA Gent. His most successful years came at FC Groningen, with winning the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup in 2015 the standout moment.

Padt played five times for Jong Oranje and was called up to the Netherlands squad on a few occasions. "With his experience and qualities, he is a reinforcement for FC Utrecht’s goalkeeping positions, especially after the departure of Michael Brouwer," the FC Utrecht press release reads.

For some time now, Vasilios Barkas has been the first-choice goalkeeper at De Galgenwaard, so Padt faces a tough battle for minutes. He will probably make his first appearance in the matchday squad on Sunday for the away game against Excelsior.