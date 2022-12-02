Serbia vs Switzerland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Serbia against Switzerland on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Serbia are set to take on Switzerland in the final Group G game on Friday in the 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974.

The Eagles know that nothing less than a win will dump them out of the tournament, whereas a point will be enough for Switzerland to qualify for the knockouts, assuming Cameroon lose to Brazil. A win will guarantee them a place in the round of 16, irrespective of other results.

Serbia were held to a 3-3 draw by Cameroon which has made it complicated for them to progress. Two quick goals from the Indomitable Lions in the second half forced the Eagles to leave the pitch with just a point instead of three. A slender 1-0 victory over the same opponents handed Switzerland a comfortable position in Group G with their World Cup future firmly in their own hands.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Serbia vs Switzerland date & kick-off time

Game: Serbia vs Switzerland Date: December 2, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 3) Venue: Stadium 974, Qatar Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Serbia vs Switzerland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV4 is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV4 ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 HD, MTV SD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Serbia squad & team news

Serbia have an entirely fit squad for the match against Switzerland.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has regained full fitness and should be ready to lead the lines. He will be supported by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and skipper Dusan Tadic.

Serbia possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic, Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Dmitrovic, V.Milinkovic-Savic, Rajkovic Defenders S. Mitrovic, Mladenovic, Pavlovic, Veljkovic, Erakovic, Babic, Milenkovic Midfielders Gudelj, Kostic, Maksimovic, S.Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Zivkovic, Racic, Ilic, Lazovic, Grujic Forwards A. Mitrovic, Jovic, Vlahovic, Radonjic, Duricic, Tadic

Switzerland squad and team news

Noah Okafor is doubtful for Switzerland as he is suffering from a muscle issue. Apart from him, everyone is available for selection.

Breel Embolo should lead the lines as usual with Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri and Djibril Sow behind him.

Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo