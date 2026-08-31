Real Madrid face a September pile-up: five matches in 20 days, four in La Liga and one in the Champions League. It's an early examination of whether Jose Mourinho's side can keep their perfect start intact.

Los Blancos closed August with nine points from nine, beating Espanyol 2-1, Real Sociedad 4-1 and Malaga 4-0. They scored 10 goals and conceded just two.

The month opens at the La Cartuja stadium against Real Betis on Friday 4 September. Four days later they welcome Inter Milan to the Santiago Bernabeu to launch their Champions League campaign on Tuesday 8 September.

Rayo Vallecano visit the Bernabeu on Saturday 12 September, Real Madrid's second home game of the month.

Three days on, the Royal Club head to the Martinez Valero to face Elche on Tuesday 15 September, before their toughest test of the lot against Atletico Madrid.

The Madrid derby kicks off at a quarter past four in the afternoon (a quarter past two GMT) on Sunday 20 September at the Wanda Metropolitano. It marks Real Madrid's last outing before the international break.

Physically and tactically, the schedule bites. Real play three of the five away from home and only two at the Bernabeu, with a Champions League tie wedged between two league games. Mourinho must nurse his players and ration their minutes with care.

Once the Atletico clash is done, the international break hands Real Madrid a breather. They won't return to action until the weekend of 10 and 11 October, when Villarreal come to the Santiago Bernabeu.