Newcastle United unveiled Matthias Jaissle on Wednesday as Eddie Howe's successor. The 38-year-old arrives from Saudi side Al-Ahli after signing a four-year contract at St James' Park.

Howe left Newcastle this summer after almost five years in charge. The Englishman led The Magpies to major success, including multiple qualifications for the Champions League and the League Cup in 2025, the club's first trophy since 1955.

British media reported that Howe had grown unhappy with the board after the departures of star players Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon to FC Barcelona.

He then drew his conclusions and Newcastle have now turned to Jaissle, who enjoyed major success at Al-Ahli. He led the club to the AFC Champions League title in both 2025 and 2026.

Newcastle have met Al-Ahli's asking price of an estimated eleven million euros. Jaissle will take charge of his first match on Monday when they face Valencia in a friendly at Mestalla. The German will work with the Dutchmen Sean Steur and Sven Botman.

"When Newcastle United come your way, you take notice," Jaissle told the club channels. "The club's ambition, the vision for the future and the opportunities that lie ahead made this an incredibly attractive place to be."

"I have followed the club's development closely in recent years and the progress that has been made is clear for everyone to see. I am hugely excited about the future. I fully and unreservedly believe in this project, the ambition and the course the club are taking."

"There is a clear vision, strong leadership and an exceptional platform to build on," said Jaissle, who before his time in Saudi Arabia worked at Red Bull Salzburg and guided the club to the Austrian league title in both 2022 and 2023.