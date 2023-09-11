Scunthorpe vs Buxton to be replayed in full after stoppage time abandonment as 'all hell broke loose in the tunnel'

Scunthorpe United's National League clash with Buxton was abandoned in stoppage time, and it has now been announced that the game will be replayed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The encounter between the two clubs was abandoned in injury time, with Buxton leading 1-0. Torrential rain hit the stadium, on a day that was the hottest of the year in the country, and the referee deemed that the inclement weather had made the pitch unplayable.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has now been announced that the game will be replayed in full, something that is unlikely to have gone down well at Buxton, with the club on course to claim all three points before the abandonment. Confusion reigned at the time, and Scunthorpe manager Jimmy Dean claimed "all hell broke loose in the tunnel" afterwards.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Buxton released a statement, reading: "Following the abandonment of the Vanarama National League North fixture between Scunthorpe United and Buxton on Saturday 9 September due to adverse weather, it has been determined that the fixture will be rescheduled in full."

"The matter was considered thoroughly, with the outcome decided in line with National League regulations and previous occurrences of this nature.

"A new date for the game will be announced by the clubs in due course."

WHAT NEXT? Fans will now await news of the rescheduled fixture. Buxton next face Macclesfield Town in an FA Cup second round qualifier, while Scunthorpe play Brackley Town in the same competition.