How to get Scottish Cup Final 2026 tickets: Hampden Park information, where to buy, predictions & more

Soccer silverware is up for grabs at Hampden Park on May 23. The 141st edition of the Scottish Cup comes to a thrilling climax, and you could be seated at the famous Glasgow venue to see who lifts the trophy aloft.

Twelve months ago, Aberdeen hit the headlines when they stunned Celtic to claim the Scottish Cup. In an epic encounter, the Dons grabbed a late equaliser before holding their nerve during a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital Scottish Cup ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.

When is the Scottish Cup Final 2026?

Date Fixture (kick-off time) Venue Tickets Sat, May 23 TBC vs TBC (3pm BST) Hampden Park (Glasgow) Tickets

How to buy Scottish Cup Final 2026 tickets

Once confirmed, both of the participating clubs in the Scottish Cup Final will sell seats through their respective official sites. Tickets can also be purchased on the Scottish FA site.

Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists are expected to receive approximately 20,000 to 25,000 tickets each.

In addition to buying Scottish Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

When are the Scottish Cup Semi-Finals 2026?

Date Fixture (kick-off time) Venue Tickets Sat, Apr 18 Dunfermline Athletic vs Falkirk (12.30pm) Hampden Park (Glasgow) Tickets Sun, Apr 19 Celtic vs St Mirren (2pm) Hampden Park (Glasgow) Tickets

How much are Scottish Cup Final 2026 tickets?

Unsurprisingly, demand for Scottish Cup tickets grows as the competition continues and it reaches a peak when we reach May’s final.

While the official 2026 Final details are yet to be confirmed, last year’s Hampden Park prices act as a good guide and were as follows:

Section Adult price Concession price North & South Stands £45-£50 £25-£30 East & West Stands £35-£40 £20-£25

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Where is the Scottish Cup Final 2026?

Hampden Park

Hampden Park, currently known as Barclays Hampden for sponsorship reasons, is a football stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. As well as being the home of the Scottish national football team, the current Hampden Park has hosted the Scottish Cup final (and semi-finals) regularly since 1903.

While the current Hampden Park capacity is 51,866, the record attendance stands at a staggering 149,547 for a Scotland vs England international in 1937.

Hampden Park has staged six major European club finals. The first of those was the 1960 European Cup Final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, which Real Madrid won 7-3.

The match is famously remembered for Alfredo Di Stefano's hat-trick and Ferenc Puskás' four goals. 127,621 fans attended the match, which remains a record crowd for a European football final.

What Scottish Cup Final 2026 hospitality packages are available?

Official hospitality packages for the Scottish Cup Final 2026 at Hampden Park range from premium seating to private skyboxes. While exact details won't be finalised until closer to matchday, previously available packages have included the following:

Superbox: (from £675 per person) The highest-tier experience with a champagne reception and fine-dining options. A meet-and-greet with a former playing legend and private balcony seating on the halfway line.

(from £675 per person) The highest-tier experience with a champagne reception and fine-dining options. A meet-and-greet with a former playing legend and private balcony seating on the halfway line. Skyboxes: (from £499 per person) Private viewing and dining for groups with dedicated waiting staff and access to private balconies.

(from £499 per person) Private viewing and dining for groups with dedicated waiting staff and access to private balconies. Hampden Suites: (from £369 per person) Pre-match lounge access with a vibrant social atmosphere. A three-course meal is included, along with an inclusive bar (beer, wine, and soft drinks), a Q&A with a former player and padded seats in the South Stand.

(from £369 per person) Pre-match lounge access with a vibrant social atmosphere. A three-course meal is included, along with an inclusive bar (beer, wine, and soft drinks), a Q&A with a former player and padded seats in the South Stand. Premium Seats: (from £150 per person) A more accessible option featuring pre-match lounge access, a complimentary drink on arrival, food available for purchase, and executive seating in the North or South Stand.

What to expect from the Scottish Cup Final 2026

Celtic were denied a hat-trick of Scottish Cup wins last May by Aberdeen. However, the Bhoys remain the dominant force, having lifted the trophy on no less than 42 occasions since 1892.

For Aberdeen, the 2025 Scottish Cup success was only the eighth time they had been crowned Cup kings in the club’s history and it brought an end to their 36-year wait to reign supreme in the competition.

Aberdeen won’t be defending the Scottish Cup title, though, as they did under Alex Ferguson’s guidance in 1984. The Dons were dumped out at the quarter-final stage of this year’s edition by Scottish Championship outfit, Dunfermline Athletic.

Rangers were another side who departed the Scottish Cup during the last-8 phase. Despite romping to 5-0 and 8-0 victories against Annan Athletic and Queen's Park respectively in earlier rounds, the Gers came a cropper at the hands of Old Firm rivals, Celtic, following a dramatic penalty shootout.

Who are the recent Scottish Cup winners?