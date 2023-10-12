Alvaro Morata rescues Spain! Striker's header sets up win after Scott McTominay denied golazo by controversial VAR decision in Euro 2024 qualifier

Spain secured a 2-0 win against Scotland as more controversy involving VAR unfolded at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Spain secure 2-0 win over Scotland

VAR disallows wondergoal for visitors

Morata responds minutes later

TELL ME MORE: It was a tentative start to the clash from Scotland, who sat back across the opening moments against the 2010 World Cup champions.

However, Steve Clarke's side eventually grew into the game, until being knocked back by losing captain Andy Robertson due to a shoulder injury just before half-time. Spain threatened throughout the first half with Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata and Mikel Merino all going close, however the score remained 0-0 at the break.

It looked to be more domination by Spain, until Ryan Christie won a free-kick near the byline for Scotland. Step up Scott McTominay, who lashed his effort into the back of the net from a near impossible angle, only to see his goal harshly disallowed by VAR due to an offside.

It was a clear warning for Spain, who stepped their efforts up a gear after the disallowed effort, leading to Morata finally breaking the deadlock with a well-placed header 14-minutes later. Ryan Porteous would then double the lead for Spain, as his sliding challenge diverted the ball into his own net following a dangerous Joselu cross.

THE MVP: Spanish forward Morata looked like one of the most threatening players in the first half and eventually got his reward, after heading home the opener. It was a crucial moment for Spain who finally broke the deadlock and went on to get the win.

THE BIG LOSER: Liverpool left-back Robertson suffered a nasty injury to the shoulder, which forced him off with his shirt being used as a make-shift sling just before the break. With the Merseyside derby just over a week away, a setback could be a huge blow for the Scotland captain.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT SPAIN AND SCOTLAND? Both sides face a quick turnaround before their next fixture, as Spain face-off against Erling Haaland's Norway while Scotland look ahead to a tough test against Kylian Mbappe and France next week.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐