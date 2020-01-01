Schmeichel picks out Son as perfect Man Utd target & admits to MLS regret

The legendary former Red Devils goalkeeper would like to see a raid launched on Spurs, while also picking out the best players he played with

Peter Schmeichel has picked out forward Heung-min Son as the player he would most like to see go after, while also airing his own personal regret.

The Red Devils are starting to weigh up their options ahead of the next transfer window and various targets are said to have been indentified, with playmaker Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho among those to have generated the most speculation.

Efforts to bring in another striker have also been mooted, with Tottenham star Harry Kane figuring prominently on that list, while defender Kalidou Koulibaly could be sought to reinforce the back line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to steer United in the right direction, but Schmeichel feels another name should be added to the list.

The legendary former goalkeeper would like to see a hard-working international snapped up by the Red Devils, with Son boasting many of the attacking qualities that are being sought elsewhere.

Schmeichel picked out Son as the man he would target during a Q&A session on Twitter.

Son from spurs https://t.co/M2KGyVKnAI — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 18, 2020

The iconic Dane also revealed that a move into coaching “might happen” for him at some stage, while fellow countryman Michael Laudrup was identified as the best player he played with.

Some stellar names from United’s past were overlooked there, including the likes of Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs and Eric Cantona.

Schmeichel did, however, say that he would favour Paul Scholes over icon Xavi if asked to pick between a pair of world-class midfielders, saying: “No brainer, our No.18.”

Elsewhere, former United and skipper Bryan Robson was picked out as the finest captain of the Premier League era – with his hands lifting the first of the Red Devils’ 13 crowns back in 1992-93.

Schmeichel’s presence aided that cause considerably, with countless major honours secured across his eight years at Old Trafford.

In total, 398 appearances were taken in for United, but a £505,000 purchase is reluctant to brand himself the biggest bargain in the club’s history.

He said when quizzed on whether he was Ferguson’s best buy: “Was cheap for sure, but you’d better ask him.”

Schmeichel spent time with , Aston Villa and after leaving United, with his gloves hung up in 2003, but admits he would have liked to have headed for America at some stage had the opportunity presented itself.

Schmeichel won five Premier League titles with United, four FA Cups and the , while 129 outings for included a remarkable European Championship triumph in 1992.