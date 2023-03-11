Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Schalke hosts an in-form Borussia Dortmund for their 24th game of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season and the famous Revierderby on Saturday.
Dortmund's domestic form has been impressive, having won all of their last eight league fixtures.
They are joint leaders in the Bundesliga after 23 games with 49 points - the same tally as that of Bayern Munich.
Following their Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea, they will want to keep winning games and keep the pressure on Bayern from now until the end of the season as they hope to take home silverware.
Schalke is currently rock bottom in the league standings and are facing a real danger of another drop.
After going seven matches without a win, they have picked up two wins in as many games in the league and will hope they can take points off Dortmund.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.
Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund date & kick-off time
Game:
Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund
Date:
March 11, 2023
Kick-off:
12.30pm ET, 5.30pm GMT, 11:00pm IST
Venue:
Veltins-Arena
How to watch Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.
The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the Bundesliga rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/HD
Sony LIV
Schalke team news & squad
Schalke will continue to be without Dominick Drexler, Soichiro Kozuki, Danny Latza and midfielder Eder Balanta due to injuries.
Thomas Ouwejan is set to return to the squad following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Schalke possible XI: Fahrmann; Brunner, Yoshida, Jenz, Matriciani; Kral, Krauss; Zalazar, Bulter, Mohr; Frey
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Fahrmann, Schwolow, Heekeren, Langer
Defenders
Ouwejan, Greiml, Yoshida, van den Berg, Uronen, Timothee, Cisse, Jenz, Brunner, Kaminski, Muller, Matriciani, Schell
Midfielders
Krauss, Zalazar, Aydin, Tauer, Skarke, Kral, Mohr, Sane, Ivan
Forwards
Terrode, Bulter, Karaman, Frey, Polter, Topp
Borussia Dortmund team news & squad
Dortmund could be without both first-choice goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and midfielder Julian Brandt for their derby clash against Schalke.
Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko remain sidelined but Julian Ryerson will return from suspension.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Ozcan, Can, Bellingham; Reyna, Haller, Reus
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun
Defenders
Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Meunier, Rothe, Sule, Coulibaly, Papadapoulos
Midfielders
Dahoud, Ozcan, Reyna, Reus, Wolf, Passlack, Can, Bellingham, Gurpuz, Ryerson
Forwards
Malen, Haller, Modeste, Gittens