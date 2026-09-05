Max Eberl has hit out at Schalke's fans for the offensive chants aimed at Manuel Neuer during Bayern Munich's goalless draw on Saturday in the second round of the Bundesliga.

The match at the Veltins-Arena saw Schalke's supporters target Neuer, who grew up in the Blues' academy before leaving to become one of the finest goalkeepers in the history of football.

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The chants included calling Neuer a "son of a dog". Eberl responded: "They should be proud that they trained such a great man in their academy, a man who took steps towards world football, became the best goalkeeper in the world, and was crowned World Cup champion."

He added: "This kind of strong language is unacceptable. You can whistle in protest because you are against Bayern, but these types of expressions are unnecessary."

Returning to Schalke's stadium carried a special significance for Neuer. He began his football career in the Royal Blues' academy and worked his way up through the ranks to the first team, before joining Bayern Munich in 2011.

Few loom larger in the history of Bayern and the German national team. Neuer lifted the World Cup in 2014 and has collected a host of trophies with the Bavarian club, including the Champions League twice.

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