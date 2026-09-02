Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga preview

Bundesliga - Game Week 2 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 VELTINS-Arena

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich kicks off on 5 Sept 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Bayern aim to continue their dominant run against Schalke

Bayern Munich have had things their own way against Schalke in recent years, and they'll be confident they can extend that run.

Matchday 1 recap

It's been a baptism of fire so far for Schalke following their return to the top-flight. Their first match of the season was a 3-0 defeat to Augsburg, and their next test is the most daunting one imaginable, a clash with behemoths Bayern Munich, who started their title defence with a 5-1 win over Stuttgart.

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Key players & stats

Schalke will lean heavily on the vast experience of Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko when they host the champions. The hosts have lost their last 12 meetings with Bayern with an aggregate score of 42-2. Incredibly, Harry Kane wasn't on the score sheet in Bayern's 5-1 win over Stuttgart in their season opener. Joshua Kimmich claimed a pair of assists, as did summer signing Ismael Saibari.

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Likely XIs

Schalke (3421): Karius; Becker, Katic, Kurucay; Ljubicic, El-Faouzi, Schallenberg, Becker; Adamu, Aouchiche; Sylla.

Bayern (4231): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olisa, Brown, Diaz; Kane.

Team news & squads

Schalke head into this match without Bryan Lasme and Adrian Gantenbein through injury, while Ron Schallenberg serves a suspension. Muslic has no confirmed projected XI at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bayern's injury list includes Tarek Buchmann, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala, with Kompany naming no suspensions. Musiala has been absent since collapsing during pre-season friendlies due to a neurological condition, though reports indicate his medication has been adjusted and a return could come soon. Gnabry's recovery from an injury sustained in April is also progressing. Bayern have no confirmed starting lineup available at this stage.

Form

Schalke's last five matches produced two wins and three defeats, with six goals scored and eleven conceded. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Bundesliga loss to Augsburg on August 30, continuing a run that also included back-to-back 0-3 defeats in pre-season against Real Madrid and Atalanta. Their wins came against Hallescher FC in the DFB-Pokal, where they won 5-2 after extra time, and against Hessen Kassel in a friendly, which they won 5-0.

Bayern's last five matches brought five wins from five, with sixteen goals scored and three conceded. Their most recent result was a 5-1 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart on August 28. They also beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Super Cup and recorded wins over FC Heidenheim, RB Leipzig, and Aston Villa in pre-season. Bayern have not lost in any of their last five matches across all competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 13, 2023, when Bayern won 6-0 in a Bundesliga fixture played at the Allianz Arena. Across the last five recorded meetings, Bayern have won four times and Schalke none, with one match not resulting in a Bayern win coming in a DFB-Pokal tie in March 2020, which Bayern also won 1-0. Bayern have scored twenty-one goals across those five fixtures and conceded none.

Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich sit first while Schalke 04 are placed seventeenth.