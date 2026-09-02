Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoSchalke 04
VELTINS-Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle

Assisted by

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga preview

TV Guide & Streaming
Bundesliga
2. Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
H. Kane
M. Olise
I. Saibari

Comprehensive match preview of Schalke vs Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. We talk tactics, team news, transfers and more.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 2
VELTINS-Arena

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich kicks off on 5 Sept 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Bayern aim to continue their dominant run against Schalke

Bayern Munich have had things their own way against Schalke in recent years, and they'll be confident they can extend that run.

Matchday 1 recap

It's been a baptism of fire so far for Schalke following their return to the top-flight. Their first match of the season was a 3-0 defeat to Augsburg, and their next test is the most daunting one imaginable, a clash with behemoths Bayern Munich, who started their title defence with a 5-1 win over Stuttgart.

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Key players & stats

Schalke will lean heavily on the vast experience of Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko when they host the champions. The hosts have lost their last 12 meetings with Bayern with an aggregate score of 42-2. Incredibly, Harry Kane wasn't on the score sheet in Bayern's 5-1 win over Stuttgart in their season opener. Joshua Kimmich claimed a pair of assists, as did summer signing Ismael Saibari.

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Likely XIs

Schalke (3421): Karius; Becker, Katic, Kurucay; Ljubicic, El-Faouzi, Schallenberg, Becker; Adamu, Aouchiche; Sylla.

Bayern (4231): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olisa, Brown, Diaz; Kane.

Team news & squads

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

Manager

  • M. Muslic

Schalke head into this match without Bryan Lasme and Adrian Gantenbein through injury, while Ron Schallenberg serves a suspension. Muslic has no confirmed projected XI at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bayern's injury list includes Tarek Buchmann, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala, with Kompany naming no suspensions. Musiala has been absent since collapsing during pre-season friendlies due to a neurological condition, though reports indicate his medication has been adjusted and a return could come soon. Gnabry's recovery from an injury sustained in April is also progressing. Bayern have no confirmed starting lineup available at this stage.

Form

S04

S04 - Form

HES
W0-5
ATA
L0-3
RMA
L0-3
HAL
W2-5
FCA
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
1/5
FCB

FCB - Form

AVL
W2-1
RBL
W3-1
HDH
W2-4
BVB
W1-2
VFB
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Schalke's last five matches produced two wins and three defeats, with six goals scored and eleven conceded. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Bundesliga loss to Augsburg on August 30, continuing a run that also included back-to-back 0-3 defeats in pre-season against Real Madrid and Atalanta. Their wins came against Hallescher FC in the DFB-Pokal, where they won 5-2 after extra time, and against Hessen Kassel in a friendly, which they won 5-0.

Bayern's last five matches brought five wins from five, with sixteen goals scored and three conceded. Their most recent result was a 5-1 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart on August 28. They also beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Super Cup and recorded wins over FC Heidenheim, RB Leipzig, and Aston Villa in pre-season. Bayern have not lost in any of their last five matches across all competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Schalke 04DrawBayern Munich
0
0
5
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
6
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
8
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
DFB-Pokal
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
0Goals Scored21
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 13, 2023, when Bayern won 6-0 in a Bundesliga fixture played at the Allianz Arena. Across the last five recorded meetings, Bayern have won four times and Schalke none, with one match not resulting in a Bayern win coming in a DFB-Pokal tie in March 2020, which Bayern also won 1-0. Bayern have scored twenty-one goals across those five fixtures and conceded none.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110051+43
W
2
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110041+33
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
110030+33
W
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
110030+33
W
5
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110020+23
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
110032+13
W
7
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
110032+13
W
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
10103301
D
9
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
10103301
D
10
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
10100001
D
11
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
10100001
D
12
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
100123-10
L
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100123-10
L
14
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
100102-20
L
15
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
100114-30
L
16
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
100103-30
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
100103-30
L
18
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
100115-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the current Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich sit first while Schalke 04 are placed seventeenth.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google