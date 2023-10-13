The Saudi Pro League's aspirational goals were made clear when they signed former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and they don't plan on stopping.

Muller has doubts over future

SPL chief responds to Muller rumours

Says any player can come to Saudi

WHAT HAPPENED? A rush of high-profile signings that many would have thought unthinkable occurred after the Portuguese veteran's move. This objective is quickly becoming a reality as more and more great footballers, like as Riyad Mahrez, Karim Benzema, and Neymar Jr, join the league.

A Saudi Pro League chief, Carlo Nohra, has now made a suggestion that the Saudi Pro League might still be interested in signing Thomas Muller as a free agent from Bayern Munich next summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Thomas Müller to Saudi as a free agent in 2024? Why not," Nohra said. "That would be my answer to you."

"There's absolutely no reason why anyone is off the market, anyone that can add value and quality to the league would be welcome", told Phillip Kessler [via Fabrizio Romano].

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to a Bavarian Football Works report, he reportedly rejected a summer transfer offer from the Saudi Pro League. It remains to be seen if the league will be successful in obtaining Muller's services on their second effort.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Muller's potential transfer has received more traction as questions over his extension with Bayern Munich start to surface.