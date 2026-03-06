The King's Cup of Champions, Saudi Arabia's most prestigious knockout competition, has reached its fever pitch. This year’s semi-finals represent a collision of titans, featuring the kingdom's Big Four and rising challengers in a battle for a spot in the historic final.

This year’s bracket features an exciting Saudi El Clásico as Al Ahli prepares to host Al Hilal in Jeddah. At the same time, the tournament's surprise package, Al Kholood, takes on the heavyweights Al Ittihad.

GOAL has compiled the definitive guide to securing your place in the stands. Here is everything you need to know to buy King's Cup semi-final tickets right now.

When are the King's Cup semi-finals?

The semi-final stage of the 2025-26 King's Cup is currently scheduled for mid-March.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Wednesday, 18 March 2026 (22:00) Al Kholood vs Al Ittihad Al Hazm Club Stadium (Al-Rass) Tickets Wednesday, 18 March 2026 (22:00) Al Ahli vs Al Hilal Al Inma Stadium at KASC (Jeddah) Tickets

Where to buy the King's Cup semi-finals tickets?

The primary and most reliable way to secure tickets for the King's Cup Semi Finals is through Webook, the official ticketing partner for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Saudi Pro League.

Most official club releases will be funneled through this platform, requiring fans to create an account and join virtual queues during high-demand periods.

However, due to the massive popularity of clubs like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, official allocations often sell out within minutes of going live. If you find that tickets are sold out, your best alternative is to use secondary marketplaces like Ticombo.

How much are King's Cup semi-finals tickets?

Ticket prices for the King's Cup vary depending on the venue and the profile of the clubs involved. The semi-finals generally see a slight increase in pricing compared to the earlier rounds, but there are still affordable options for the casual fan. Currently, the cheapest tickets are starting at approximately 60 SAR on secondary markets, though these are typically for the higher tiers or behind-the-goal sections.

Here is a general breakdown of the price tiers you can expect:

General Admission: 60 SAR – 150 SAR (Best value for money)

60 SAR – 150 SAR (Best value for money) Category 1 (Side Pitch): 200 SAR – 450 SAR

200 SAR – 450 SAR Premium/Silver: 500 SAR – 900 SAR

500 SAR – 900 SAR Gold/Hospitality: 1,200 SAR – 3,500+ SAR (Includes lounge access and catering)

Note that for a marquee matchup like Al Ahli vs Al Hilal, prices on platforms like Ticombo may fluctuate based on demand. If you see a ticket within your budget, it is often wise to secure it immediately rather than waiting until closer to the match date.

How can I get Kings Cup semi-finals tickets?

Getting your hands on these tickets requires a bit of strategy. Follow these steps to ensure you don't miss out on the action:

Monitor Official Channels: Follow the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the specific clubs (Al Hilal, Al Ahli, Al Ittihad) on social media. They typically announce the exact time and date for the "General Sale" via Webook. Register Early: Create your account on Webook.com and Ticombo in advance. This saves precious seconds when tickets are released and the site traffic spikes. Check the Resale Market: If you miss the initial drop, head straight to Ticombo. Look for Hospitality Packages: If you have a larger budget and want to avoid the stress of the general sale, look for hospitality or "Gold" packages. These often stay available longer than standard seating.

Everything you need to know about Al Inma Stadium

The Al Ahli vs Al Hilal semi-final will be hosted at the Al Inma Stadium, located within the prestigious King Abdullah Sports City (KASC) complex in Jeddah. Often referred to as part of the Shining Jewel territory, this venue is renowned for its electric atmosphere and state-of-the-art facilities.

The stadium is designed to provide unobstructed views from every seat, making it one of the best football-watching experiences in Asia. It features a modern cooling system to ensure spectator comfort even during warmer Jeddah evenings. For fans traveling to the match, the stadium is well-connected by major roads, though it is highly recommended to arrive at least two hours before kickoff.

Parking at the KASC complex is extensive but fills up rapidly during major cup ties.

If you are attending the Al Kholood vs Al Ittihad match, which will take place at the Al Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass. While smaller and more intimate, it offers a "close-to-the-pitch" feel that makes cup upsets feel all the more possible.