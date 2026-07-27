Al-Ittihad have entered advanced negotiations with Neom to sign left-back Fares Abdi during the current transfer window, according to Saudi press reports.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that contacts between the two clubs are ongoing, with Al-Ittihad keen to wrap up the deal quickly after making Abdi a priority to strengthen the left flank.

German coach Jens Wissing has driven the move. He is currently assessing current full-back Muadh Faqihi before making a final call on the left-back position.

The step forms part of the Al-Ittihad management's plan to reshape their list of foreign players. They intend to release Albanian defender Mario Mitaj should his agreement with Italian club Genoa go through, then bring in a foreign midfielder to take his place.

"Arriyadiyah" first revealed Al-Ittihad's interest in Abdi on 15 March. The negotiations have since moved on considerably, reaching advanced stages between the two clubs.