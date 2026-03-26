How to buy Saudi Arabia vs Egypt 2026 tickets: Jeddah dates, Barcelona ticket prices & more

The footballing world is bracing for a historic double derby as the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia and the Pharaohs of Egypt prepare to face off on March 27.

Originally booked for Qatar, the fixture has changed to be across two cities. The first match will take place on home soil for the Saudis in Jeddah, followed by a second encounter in Barcelona, Spain.

At GOAL, we have the definitive guide on how to secure your tickets right now.

When is Saudi Arabia vs Egypt?

The schedule has been finalized into two distinct matchdays. The first leg brings the action to Jeddah, while the second leg shifts the playoff atmosphere to Barcelona, Spain, providing fans in both regions a chance to participate.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Friday, March 27, 2026 (20:30 AST) Saudi Arabia vs Egypt (Leg 1) Alinma Stadium (The Jewel), Jeddah Tickets Tuesday, March 31, 2026 (21:00 CET) Spain/Saudi Arabia vs Egypt (Leg 2) RCDE Stadium (Barcelona), Spain Tickets

Where to buy Saudi Arabia vs Egypt tickets?

For the Jeddah fixture, GrintaHub is the primary platform for localized sales, offering a dedicated fan portal for both Saudi and Egyptian supporters.

For the Barcelona leg, fans can look to the official RCDE Stadium website for ticket information, or head to StubHub for secondary tickets on fan-to-fan marketplaces.

Hospitality and premium options are available at both venues:

In Jeddah, fans can access Gold and Silver lounges for a luxury Middle Eastern matchday experience.

In Barcelona, the RCDE Stadium offers elite VIP Box experiences that include premium Spanish catering and the best views of the pitch. Secure these early as they are the first to sell out to corporate partners.

How much are Saudi Arabia vs Egypt tickets?

Jeddah (Alinma Stadium): Tickets are incredibly accessible, with Category 4 seats starting as low as SAR 150 . For the best views in the house, Main Stand seating typically ranges from SAR 400 to SAR 800 .

Tickets are incredibly accessible, with Category 4 seats starting as low as . For the best views in the house, Main Stand seating typically ranges from . Barcelona (RCDE Stadium): The European leg sees prices starting at approximately €65 (approx. SAR 260) for the behind-the-goal sections. Long-side tickets with superior sightlines are currently trending between €120 and €250 .

The European leg sees prices starting at approximately for the behind-the-goal sections. Long-side tickets with superior sightlines are currently trending between . Premium Tiers: For those seeking the ultimate comfort, hospitality packages in both cities start at roughly SAR 1,800 (€450) per person.

For those seeking the ultimate comfort, hospitality packages in both cities start at roughly per person. Pro Tip: In Jeddah, look for blocks 522 and 320 for the best balance of price and atmosphere. In Barcelona, the upper tiers of the RCDE Stadium provide an excellent tactical view at the lowest price point.

Everything you need to know about Saudi Arabia vs Egypt

Alinma Stadium (The Jewel), Jeddah

Often referred to as "The Jewel," this 60,000-seat stadium is a masterpiece of sports architecture.

Logistics: Located north of Jeddah near the airport, it is best reached via taxi or ride-sharing apps like Uber/Careem. Shuttle buses are often organized from major malls like Red Sea Mall.

Located north of Jeddah near the airport, it is best reached via taxi or ride-sharing apps like Uber/Careem. Shuttle buses are often organized from major malls like Red Sea Mall. The Atmosphere: Expect a thunderous environment. The stadium design traps sound, making it one of the loudest venues in Asia.

RCDE Stadium, Barcelona

Located in the Cornella-El Prat area, this is one of the most modern stadiums in Spain, known for its tight, "English-style" seating that puts fans right on top of the action.